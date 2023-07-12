Meridian Police Department looking to fill over two dozen openings

Nearly 30 positions are open.
Nearly 30 positions are open.(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has nearly 30 available spots on the force according to city officials.

MPD employees received a three-dollar-an-hour pay raise in hopes of recruiting more officers back in January 2022.

News 11 reached out to the department Tuesday about current openings and recent recruiting efforts.

To learn more about available positions, call the department at (601) 484-6845.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was discovered Tuesday morning.
Body found in Meridian
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman releases emotional letter
Rumond McNair, Karicus Lewis and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Alabama senator says white nationalists are racists after weeks of declining to say so
The Mississippi Highway Patrol will have a job fair Saturday, July 15, at Troop H headquarters...
MHP Troop H to host job fair Saturday
Meadows Flooding
Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder