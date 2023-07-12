Meridian Police Department looking to fill over two dozen openings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has nearly 30 available spots on the force according to city officials.

MPD employees received a three-dollar-an-hour pay raise in hopes of recruiting more officers back in January 2022.

News 11 reached out to the department Tuesday about current openings and recent recruiting efforts.

To learn more about available positions, call the department at (601) 484-6845.

