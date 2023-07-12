Police still looking for answers into Mississippi couple’s disappearance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been five long months since Bobby Knight and Shaundra Harris of Columbus, Mississippi were last seen.

Despite numerous efforts, two law enforcement agencies are still searching for clues.

Investigators from the Columbus Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department remain in the dark about what happened to the missing couple.

“Honestly, we’re stagnant with the case,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Daughtry said the case of missing 45-year-old Bobby Knight and 35-year-old Shaundra Harris hasn’t gone cold - but the trail has cooled off.

“We’ve come to a point where we just need the public’s help,” he said. “We had an outcry at first from the public. We had a lot of leads that we followed up on. A lot of those leads led to different areas, but we’ve come to a standstill point right now.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Knight’s car was found in the county days after the victims were reported missing.

“The vehicle was in the area,” Hawkins said. “It was burned beyond recognition, but we have not found any foul play to link back to the victims in this case.”

Knight’s niece, Samantha Tubby, said not contacting family isn’t normal for him.

“He’ll come around every day, like literally every day or he’ll call,” said Tubbs. “It wasn’t like him to just come up missing. Even if he was in trouble, he would still call somebody and tell them, so it wasn’t like him at all.”

Harris’ cousin said this is not typical behavior for Harris either.

“She’s never done anything like this,” said Haley Buckingham. “Like, she may go out and stay out all night but she’s coming home. She’s not staying gone or in hiding for weeks and months. No. That’s not Shaundra Nicole Harris whatsoever.”

Both families want answers.

“We just want y’all to know he has family,” said Tubby. “He has kids. He has sisters that are really looking for him. And I’m always looking for him. And his nieces and nephews, we all just want him to come home. If y’all know something, just let us know. We just want to know.”

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been to the police station,” said Buckingham. “My aunt, I can’t tell you how many times she’s went. My mother, I can’t tell you how many times me and my cousins, all of us have been up there tryna get answers. They don’t know. The stuff that they know is coming from us. It’s like she’s just one less problem off the street. That’s really how we feel.”

