Sumrall employee finds wallet with thousands of dollars, returns to owner

A grocery store employee in Mississippi is being praised for returning a wallet filled with more than $6,000 in cash. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - On July 7, Sumrall Police Chief Elsie Cowart received what she thought was a routine call about a lost wallet.

“We get a lot of wallets, especially here on the trail,” said Cowart. “They will get the wallets back, but not the money, and sometimes, not debit cards, credit cards and even identification. So that is very rare.”

An officer went to Ramey’s Marketplace to pick up the wallet, and inside was a badge along with more than $6,000.

Jennifer Sullivan is the employee who found the wallet sitting open by the register.

“I’m hoping anybody would have done the same thing,” said Sullivan.

“I went around there and turned it around to see the name. When I saw it was a lot of money, I took my hands off.”

Sullivan said she immediately found store manager Randy Bounds, and the pair began to think of a way to locate the wallet’s owner.

“We checked Facebook and everything we could,” said Bounds. “Come to find out, it was a man that lives here in Sumrall.”

Sumrall PD did not reveal the identity of the man for safety reasons, but Cowart praises the employee’s actions.

“In all of what’s going on in society, that person could have pocketed that money and not said a thing,” Cowart said. “She could have taken the money out; threw it in the garbage, but she chose to do what was right.”

For Sullivan, this isn’t her first time finding a large sum of money.

“Everybody tells me,” Sullivan said. “I found a lot of money one time at the hospital. They said ‘I wouldn’t have turned that in.’ I said, ‘If he didn’t die, he would have when he found out his money was gone.’”

Sullivan said that, in a small town like Sumrall, people have to look out for each other.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was discovered Tuesday morning.
Body found in Meridian
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman releases emotional letter
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Rumond McNair, Karicus Lewis and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
MALTB recovers stolen agricultural equipment in Rankin County.
Over $198,000 of stolen farm equipment recovered in Rankin County

Latest News

MPD increases technology with the addition of drone
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
1 killed, 2 injured in early morning drive-by in Waynesboro, authorities say
The Meridian Police Department has a new drone team it hopes will not only help protect and...
MPD increases technology with the addition of drone
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama
Remember to drive drive through flooded streets
First Alert: Heavy rain brings a potential for flash flooding