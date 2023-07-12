‘A very good deal:’ Legal experts predict next steps for Saints’ Alvin Kamara with criminal case resolved

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All eyes are on the NFL after Alvin Kamara’s criminal case was settled Tuesday (July 11) in the beating of a man in a Las Vegas hotel elevator lobby.

It marks the end of nearly 18 months of court proceedings for his involvement in the brutal attack on Darnell Greene Jr.

Kamara and co-defendants Chris Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris were booked with felony counts after the February 2022 attack on Greene.

But the criminal case against Kamara ended Tuesday when the player pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of breaching the peace, a misdemeanor that spares Kamara a possible felony conviction.

The court ordered 30 hours of community service and a $105,000 restitution for Greene’s medical bills.

Kamara and the victim earlier settled a multimillion-dollar civil suit. Terms were confidential but included a public letter of apology signed by Kamara.

Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti calls the resolution a win for Kamara.

“It sounds like his lawyer got him a very good deal,” Raspanti said. “No contest is not an admission of guilt. It’s a misdemeanor (he pled to), so he got a very good deal. And he got the civil suit wrapped into (it), which you can do under certain circumstances.

“All of it’s been put to bed. So, good job by the attorney and they move on from there.”

Moving on means awaiting possible disciplinary action from the NFL.

Tulane University’s sports law program director Gabe Feldman said he expects that to come soon, and that the NFL levies its own punishments for players whose conduct embarrasses the league.

“They don’t even have to be charged with a crime, or convicted, or reach a plea,” Feldman said. “It doesn’t have to be criminal activity or felonious activity. It can be anything that the league decides is against the interest of the league and is conduct detrimental to the league.”

Raspanti agrees, saying, “The NFL can do what they want to do, and (Kamara) can very well be looking at a suspension still from (Commissioner) Roger Goodell.”

Feldman says he doesn’t foresee a lengthy suspension given the misdemeanor result.

“I think it’s more likely that this could be closer to the two- to four-game range, but it’s very difficult to predict how the league will act,” he said. “As we know, all the way back from the ‘Bountygate” scandal (for which former coach Sean Payton was suspended for an entire season), it’s very difficult to overturn whatever decision the commissioner initially makes. But I would think somewhere between that two- to six-game range.”

Kamara was the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017 and is a five-time Pro Bowl selection after six seasons in the League.

