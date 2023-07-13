Central District multimodal grants announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A series of multi-modal grants awarded by the Mississippi Transportation Commission include funding for Meridian, Philadelphia and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The total awarded statewide involves close to $3 million.

The Commission approved the money for regional and municipal airports, ports, railroads and public transit organizations.

Here’s the breakdown for local projects: • Meridian Regional Airport Authority, $444,250 – construct a new maintenance and operations facility at the Meridian

Regional Airport.

• Philadelphia Transit, $74,000 – support for project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

• Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Transit, $27,500 – support project for vehicle match.





Funding for these multimodal grants comes from the Multimodal Transportation Improvement Fund. Money from this fund is allocated specifically to support multimodal grants each year. Grant applications, which include project details and funds requested, are reviewed and approved by a multimodal committee specific to each mode of transportation.

Here’s how the rest of the money was distributed:

Rosedale-Bolivar County Port Commission, $796,050 – make improvements to Dock 2 at the port.

Greenville Port Commission - $495,000 – construct a truck staging lane at the port.

City of Cleveland / Cleveland Municipal Airport, $300,000 – construct a hangar at the Cleveland Municipal Airport.

Bolivar County Council on Aging, Inc., $123,709 – support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

City of Jackson/JATRAN, $480,000 -provide operating assistance for transit system.

Claiborne County Human Resource Agency, Inc., $40,000 – support project for vehicle insurance.

Copiah County Human Resource Agency, $36,000 – support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

Hinds County Human Resource Agency, $20,000 – support project for vehicle match and vehicle insurance.

Madison County Citizens Services Agency, $27,500 – support project for vehicle match.

Mississippi County Citizens Services Agency, $27,500 – support project for vehicle match.

NRoute Transit Commission, $20,000 – support project for vehicle insurance.

South Central Community Action Agency, $36,000 – support project for vehicle insurance.

Rosedale-Bolivar County Port Commission. $108,000 – feasibility study on the viability of restoring rail service to the Port of Rosedale.

