The Choctaw Indian Fair is underway

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair is officially underway as the opening ceremonies were held Wednesday evening.

Each July, the Choctaw people gather to celebrate their heritage and share their culture with all who attend the fair. This year’s theme is: “The Choctaw spirit lives on.”

Fairgoers will experience social dancing, tribal arts, crafts, Choctaw food, and stickball. Plus a new Choctaw Indian Princess is crowned. The fair also offers carnival rides and games along with musical acts each night.

News 11 talked to one fairgoer who is visiting all the way from Oklahoma.

“It’s awesome. It just shows that Choctaw people are proud of their heritage and they like to keep that going. To have this fair every year and to have the festivities and have people come in is really nice. It just shows their presence here in the community. I’m looking to see Tuskahoma take the championship for the women’s division,” said fairgoer, James Rolland.

“I’m looking forward to the men’s championship game. I think that’s going to be a good game. I think the beadwork and the language are so important to us as Choctaws,” said Vendor, Chanele Bel.

The Choctaw Indian Fair runs through Saturday, July 15.

You can visit https://www.choctawindianfair.com for a full list of events taking place each day.

