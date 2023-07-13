The Choctaw Indian Fair is underway

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The 73rd annual Choctaw Indian Fair is officially underway as the opening ceremonies were held Wednesday evening.

Each July, the Choctaw people gather to celebrate their heritage and share their culture with all who attend the fair. This year’s theme is: “The Choctaw spirit lives on.”

Fairgoers will experience social dancing, tribal arts, crafts, Choctaw food, and stickball. Plus a new Choctaw Indian Princess is crowned. The fair also offers carnival rides and games along with musical acts each night.

News 11 talked to one fairgoer who is visiting all the way from Oklahoma.

“It’s awesome. It just shows that Choctaw people are proud of their heritage and they like to keep that going. To have this fair every year and to have the festivities and have people come in is really nice. It just shows their presence here in the community. I’m looking to see Tuskahoma take the championship for the women’s division,” said fairgoer, James Rolland.

“I’m looking forward to the men’s championship game. I think that’s going to be a good game. I think the beadwork and the language are so important to us as Choctaws,” said Vendor, Chanele Bel.

The Choctaw Indian Fair runs through Saturday, July 15.

You can visit https://www.choctawindianfair.com for a full list of events taking place each day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was discovered Tuesday morning.
Body found in Meridian
Ty Bell Lindsey speaks out
Meridian City Councilwoman releases emotional letter
Rumond McNair, Karicus Lewis and Seneca Brenton Hayes have been charged.
3 charged after contraband handed to inmate at Kemper/Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility
FILE - An Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old in Alabama was canceled after she was found...
Missing 9-month-old found alive, Amber Alert canceled
Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder

Latest News

The Choctaw Indian Fair is underway
George named Lady Knights Interim Head Coach - clipped version
Reconciler honorees and scholarship recipients recognized at the Rev. Charlie J. Miller...
Honorees and scholarship recipients recognized at Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarship Luncheon
Honorees and scholarship recipients recognized at Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Scholarship Luncheon