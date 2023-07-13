City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2023

Docket 2
Docket 2(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JASMINE T JONES1997200 23RD ST APT B53 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
LACHACHA L PATTON1976619 B MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 13, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:49 AM on July 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:05 PM on July 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama
The Meridian Police Department has a new drone team it hopes will not only help protect and...
MPD increases technology with the addition of drone

Latest News

Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report July 13, 2023
Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 12, 2023
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect