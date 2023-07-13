City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2023
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JASMINE T JONES
|1997
|200 23RD ST APT B53 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
PETIT LARCENY
|LACHACHA L PATTON
|1976
|619 B MLK JR DR MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from July 12, 2023 at 6:00 AM to July 13, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:49 AM on July 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 7:05 PM on July 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
