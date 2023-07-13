City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:49 AM on July 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 7:05 PM on July 12, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 200 block of 23rdStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.