First Alert: Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Heavy rain precise over the area through the early part of our day. Rainfall totals can be between 1-2 inches today adding to the rainfall we got yesterday, over 3 inches of rain has been recorded over parts of the area.

Leaving us under a Flash Flood watch until 12pm. Flash Flood Warnings are in place for Kemper (until 10am), Sumter (until 9:30am), and Lauderdale and Clarke county (until 9:15am). More warnings could be issued throughout the day, so make sure you have ways of staying updated with Storm Team 11. River Flood Warnings are also in place for Neshoba and Scott county until Saturday evening.

As storms move through cloud cover and heavy rain will keep highs in the upper 80s. Feels-like temperatures are expected in the upper 90s it will be very warm and humid out. Heavy rain will continue for Friday so keep your umbrella handy and watch for the risk of flash flooding. The threat is low for Friday, but streets could be extremely wet for today’s rain. Stay safe and have a lovely Thursday.

