First Alert: Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect

Flood watches and warnings in place
Flood watches and warnings in place(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Heavy rain precise over the area through the early part of our day. Rainfall totals can be between 1-2 inches today adding to the rainfall we got yesterday, over 3 inches of rain has been recorded over parts of the area.

Leaving us under a Flash Flood watch until 12pm. Flash Flood Warnings are in place for Kemper (until 10am), Sumter (until 9:30am), and Lauderdale and Clarke county (until 9:15am). More warnings could be issued throughout the day, so make sure you have ways of staying updated with Storm Team 11. River Flood Warnings are also in place for Neshoba and Scott county until Saturday evening.

As storms move through cloud cover and heavy rain will keep highs in the upper 80s. Feels-like temperatures are expected in the upper 90s it will be very warm and humid out. Heavy rain will continue for Friday so keep your umbrella handy and watch for the risk of flash flooding. The threat is low for Friday, but streets could be extremely wet for today’s rain. Stay safe and have a lovely Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Man killed in Waynesboro drive-by identified; 2 victims in critical condition
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama
The Meridian Police Department has a new drone team it hopes will not only help protect and...
MPD increases technology with the addition of drone

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 13th, 2023
Rainfall estimates of 3-6" are possible
FIRST ALERT: A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area Thursday
Remember to drive drive through flooded streets
First Alert: Heavy rain brings a potential for flash flooding
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 12th, 2023