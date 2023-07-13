FIRST ALERT: From flooding rain to high heat - Heat Advisory Friday

Practice heat safety
Practice heat safety(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thursday brought flooding rain to many areas near or north of I-20 in our area. Thankfully, our Friday will be off to a drier start, but more scattered PM showers & storms are still possible. Since the ground is already saturated, localized flooding will remain a concern as downpours will be possible.

However, the rain could bring some brief relief from the heat as it cranks back up for our Friday. Highs will return to the norm (low-mid 90s), but heat indices will climb over 105 degrees (possibly up to 110) since it’s so HUMID. Because of this, a Heat Advisory is in effect on Friday. Make sure to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

Similar weather is expected for the weekend, but it’ll get even hotter next week...with less rain relief. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Tracking the Tropics

There’s a disturbance in the Atlantic that’s well east of Bermuda. Regardless of its development, it’s no threat to our area.

