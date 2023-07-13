Flooding leads to water rescues in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The highest rainfall in Sumter County Thursday ranged from 6 to 8 inches causing water rescues in many parts of the area.

Some of that flooding took place off the highway near mile marker 4. News 11 talked to the Section Chief of Alabama Fire College, Reid Vaughan. Vaughan said the creek that’s normally 30 feet wide quickly became about 300 feet wide flowing backwards onto the bridges. Causing the East and Westbound lanes to be closed.

Vaughan said first responders received multiple reports of people trapped in homes, mudslides, and car accidents on roadways. These incidents took place throughout the county, mainly on 1-20 59, County Road 2 and US 11.

“I’ve been fire service in Sumter County since 1995 and I’ve never seen anything like that before. We’ve had flooding but never on the interstate to that magnitude. If folks would stay home and stay off the roadways in these types of situations we wouldn’t have water rescues and we wouldn’t have to put crews in harm’s way. Very admirable job by all of our first responders, law enforcement, and fire. It takes a team effort in a small county like Sumter to make these things happen. Very proud of our people,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan said damage assessments will soon be underway and he asks that people affected report damages to their local EMA officials.

