Flooding on roads in Winston County

Flash flood warnings in the area extend past 3 p.m. Thursday.
Flash flood warnings in the area extend past 3 p.m. Thursday.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rainfall has caused flooding and flash flooding in and around the Louisville area.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said Hwy. 15/Hwy. 25, between Hwy. 14 and Shellie Brown Road in Winston County is dangerous for travel.

Drivers should avoid the area. Law enforcement is present monitoring the traffic situation.

Flash flood warnings in the area extend past 3 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama
The Meridian Police Department has a new drone team it hopes will not only help protect and...
MPD increases technology with the addition of drone

Latest News

Heavy rainfall wreaking havoc in Sumter County
Flooding in Sumter County
Flood waters in Sumter County and York causing major road closures, water rescues
Livingston and York officials have told people to stay home and off roads.
News 11 captures flooding in Sumter Co.
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 13th, 2023