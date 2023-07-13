Flooding on roads in Winston County

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Heavy rainfall has caused flooding and flash flooding in and around the Louisville area.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said Hwy. 15/Hwy. 25, between Hwy. 14 and Shellie Brown Road in Winston County is dangerous for travel.

Drivers should avoid the area. Law enforcement is present monitoring the traffic situation.

Flash flood warnings in the area extend past 3 p.m. Thursday.

