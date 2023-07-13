Football Preview: Southeast Lauderdale Tigers

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale Tigers will begin the 2023 high school football season with a brand new head coach, as Brian Ford was announced as the school’s new head coach back in April.

Ford, who is in his 25th season as a football coach, spent the last six seasons at Loyd Star, before taking the Tigers’ Head Coach position.

He hopes to use his career experience to build Southeast Lauderdale up to where they can compete with the best of the best in Mississippi, but his primary goal is to build good men of character.

“The biggest thing we’re working on is having good relationships, positive relationships, with our kids, with our team, our team with the school and our community. We want a reputation of being good, disciplined, well-rounded young men, and those are things we’re working on,” Ford said.

A big part of the new mentality Coach Ford is instilling is showing up to do the hard work, especially during the off-season.

“It means everything to me... Being here, putting in the work, helping other people around me put in the work also, making them stronger and hopefully we come together as a team,” Tigers’ running back and linebacker, Gerod Holliday, said.

Coach Ford also hopes his first set of seniors will be a big part of laying the foundation of what he hopes to build Southeast Lauderdale’s program into.

“You just got to have a level head. You gotta make sure that everybody is doing what they gotta be doing, and if anybody gets out of line, you step in. You don’t do anything crazy, but you step in and give them the right way to go” Tigers’ senior running back, Joshua Miller, said.

The Tigers kick off their season on August 18th.

