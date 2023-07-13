Former Memphis basketball star, LSU player fatally struck by car

Danielle Ballard
Danielle Ballard(Louisiana State University)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis basketball star and LSU guard Danielle Ballard was fatally struck by a car Thursday morning in Raleigh, family confirmed.

At 1:26 a.m. Thursday, the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit call at Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road, where they found the 29-year-old.

Ballard was rushed to Regional One and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Ballard starred with the Central Warriors as a versatile guard and scorer before graduating in 2012. She was tabbed as the No. 25 overall high school player in America by ESPN Hoop Gurlz and the No. 7 ranked guard.

During her freshman season at LSU, Ballard proved to be one of the most prolific freshmen in the school’s history, shattering the school single-season record for steals with 100.

During her junior year with the LSU Tigers, she placed All-SEC First Team, earned an Honorable Mention for WBCA All-America, and was named LSWA Louisiana Player of the Year.

Danielle Ballard
Danielle Ballard(Family)

