GRAPHIC: Mississippi man sentenced for animal cruelty after neglecting nearly 20 dogs

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced to serve 120 days in jail after being charged with animal cruelty.

In May of 2022, volunteers at Second Chance Animal Alliance in Water Valley, Mississippi received a call from Karmen Baker informing them that more than a dozen dogs were being neglected in “horrific conditions” by a Water Valley resident.

When the organization arrived at the scene, they say that they found nearly 20 dogs bound by heavy chains, covered in sores, and severely undernourished.

WARNING: The pictures below may be disturbing for some readers.

Caption

Second Chance Animal Alliance says that a litter of newborn puppies was also discovered locked in a trailer.

In response to pressure from Baker and other local residents, Preston Phillips was later charged with animal cruelty.

Thursday, the Yalobusha Justice Court sentenced Phillips to 120 days in jail, imposed a $1,000 fine, ordered Phillips to reimburse the shelter $500 for caring for the dogs, and prohibited him from owning domesticated dogs for the next four years.

“I wish I could say that this is rare, but we constantly receive calls about abused and neglected animals here in Yalobusha County,” Mandy Beard of Second Chance Animal Alliance said. “We take in as many as we can, but our resources and space are limited. Our hope is that news of this criminal prosecution will send a message to local residents that abuse of animals is a serious matter that could land them in jail.”

According to Beard, all the dogs seized from Phillips received medical attention and found a safe place to heal.

