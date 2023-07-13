Groundbreaking ceremony held for Cold-Link Logistics sit in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Cold-Link Logistics hosted a ceremony for their new Jones County cold storage and transportation hub.

The project represents a $64 million corporate investment that will create 84 new jobs.

Cold-Link Logistics, a rapidly growing privately held company based in the southeast U.S. that specializes in cold storage warehousing, is partnering with Mississippi-based Whitestone Transportation of Moselle to provide integrated warehousing and transportation services to local and regional food processors and distributors.

“Cold-Link Logistics’ new facility in Jones County will bring good-paying jobs and new opportunities for Mississippians,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “Their partnership with the Mississippi company Whitestone Transportation will strengthen our state’s supply chain and provide enhanced speed to market for food processors and distributors. This most recent development win is another sterling example of the fact that Mississippi is open for business and committed to providing an economic environment focused on long-term success.”

The company is set to build a 200,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse and transportation hub on a 65-acre site near Ellisville with site work to begin this year.

- (Economic Development Authority of Jones County)

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure needs.

“MDA applauds Cold-Link Logistics for deciding to locate its warehousing operations in Mississippi and for creating 84 new job opportunities for the area’s workforce,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Projects like this are vital to the economic well-being of our local communities and the state as a whole. We thank everyone who had a role in bringing Cold-Link Logistics and its partnership with Whitestone Transportation to our state.”

The city of Ellisville and Jones County also will assist with the project.

The addition of cold storage warehousing will add to the food processing industry’s capabilities in the area.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.