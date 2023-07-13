Heavy rain burdens drivers across East Mississippi

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Heavy rains across our area caused travel to be difficult for drivers today. Many people experienced flooding and extremely heavy downpours. These weather conditions can easily lead to hydroplaning or other travel accidents.

“The highest rain totals since midnight ranged from 6-8 inches. Most of this fell along and north of I-20,” said Storm Team 11′s Chief Meteorologist, Deitra McKenzie.

These high rain totals caused several roads to become dangerous due to severe flooding. Many roads had to be closed for safety, causing travel delays.

