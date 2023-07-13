News 11 captures flooding in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A large amount of rainfall is causing problems in Sumter County, flooding streets and water is reported in some homes.

News 11 captured some video of the flooding along Highway 11 North toward York.

Public safety officials urge people to be cautious. Don’t try to drive over flooded roads. In fact, Livingston and York officials told people to stay home.

Cuba Fire Chief Christopher Vaughn is among those posting images and videos of conditions this morning.

