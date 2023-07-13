MDOT temporarily closes roads due to flooding

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Hwy. 397 in Kemper County...
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Hwy. 397 in Kemper County due to flooding.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has temporarily closed a number of roads in the state due to flooding.

Here’s the list:
Hwy. 397 in Kemper County; it’s estimated to remain closed until 5 p.m.
Hwy. 485 past Hwy. 21 south in Neshoba County, until 4 p.m.
Hwy. 16 westbound at Front St. in Neshoba County, until 4:30 p.m.
Hwy. 21 between County Rd. 614 and County Rd. 569 in Neshoba County, until 4 p.m.

Heavy rain has caused flooding and flash flooding in the area.

Drivers should avoid these areas. Never drive through a flooded road or street.

Stay updated by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are on the scene at Station 9 where two firefighters were shot...
2 firefighters shot at fire station in Alabama
The Meridian Police Department has a new drone team it hopes will not only help protect and...
MPD increases technology with the addition of drone

Latest News

Heavy rain burdens drivers
Heavy rain burdens drivers across East Mississippi
Heavy rain burdens drivers across East Mississippi
Vietnam Traveling Wall, Faces of the Fallen coming to East MS Veterans Memorial Park
Flash flood warnings in the area extend past 3 p.m. Thursday.
Flooding on roads in Winston County, portion of Hwy. 14 closed