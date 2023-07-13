MDOT temporarily closes roads due to flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has temporarily closed a number of roads in the state due to flooding.

Here’s the list: Hwy. 397 in Kemper County; it’s estimated to remain closed until 5 p.m. Hwy. 485 past Hwy. 21 south in Neshoba County, until 4 p.m. Hwy. 16 westbound at Front St. in Neshoba County, until 4:30 p.m. Hwy. 21 between County Rd. 614 and County Rd. 569 in Neshoba County, until 4 p.m.

Heavy rain has caused flooding and flash flooding in the area.

Drivers should avoid these areas. Never drive through a flooded road or street.

