Lady Knights name Interim Head Coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The beginning of a new era at West Lauderdale High school brings a sense of familiarity, as Mallory George was named the Lady Knights’ Head Basketball Coach on Wednesday.

Coach George is an alumn of West Lauderdale High school, graduating in 2016, and has been an assistant coach with the Lady Knights’ program for the last two years.

“It is an honor to me because I played here, and I love basketball so much. I’ve always been a Lady Knight. I played multiple sports when I was here. Basketball has always been in my heart, and so I’m so glad to come back and help all the girls figure out what we need to do to improve this year and continue from there,” George said.

Coach George is bringing some familiar faces along for the ride this season, as she welcomes her former softball coach at West Lauderdale and her mom to the bench as assistant coaches.

“I’m excited. You know, she’s always been there for me ever since I played sports. So it’s kind of comfortable to have someone that I’ve always looked up to - and she played in college, and she’s taught me everything I know. I know they’ll love her, and she’ll love them,” George said.

“Well I think you see that at every school, and it’s great to have people who’ve been through your school... Whether it’s a teacher, a coach, or a principal because they know how things work in the community. They know what they people want, what the fans want, how the teachers work, how the system works at the school, and that’s what we have here. We have three people who have been at this school and been in the system for awhile,” Knights’ Athletic Director, Jody Hurst said.

