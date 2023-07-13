Meridian Chick-fil-A honors outstanding employee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s Chick-fil-A recognized a very special employee on his birthday, which happens to coincide with his retirement.

Many of us who have dined in at Chick-fil-A have encountered the cheerful and helpful Lee Hartley. And you won’t receive any better service than he delivers at even a 5-star restaurant.

Mr. Lee, you will be missed! God bless you in your retirement!

