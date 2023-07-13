Mrs. Sylvia Summerlin Jenkins

Sylvia Summerlin Jenkins
WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Funeral services for Mrs. Sylvia Jenkins will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Bro. Marcus Finch officiating. A graveside will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Jenkins, age 86, of Meridian passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Northpoint Health and Rehab Center.

Mrs. Jenkins was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi on July 19, 1936 to the late E.C. and Pearl Summerlin. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Meridian.

Survivors include her husband, James E. Jenkins; children, Mike Jenkins (Beth) and Tony Jenkins (Connie); grandchildren, Tiffany Schenkl (Bobby), Erin Jenkins, Laurel Mills (Thomas), Emma Jenkins, Uriah Jenkins, and Alex Jenkins; great grandchildren, Asher, Anderson, and Lawson Schenkl; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Perry Jenkins (Tess); her parents, E.C. and Pearl Summerlin; and her siblings, Hayward Summerlin, Joyce Summerlin Posey, Huey Summerlin, and her twin brother, Sidney Summerlin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Jenkins be made to Central Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

The family will receive friends from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

