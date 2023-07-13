Services Celebrating the Life of Summer Rae Ethridge will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Collinsville First Baptist Church with Brother Hal Bates, Dr. Bill Boren, and Brother Andy May officiating. The Ethridge Family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 1:45 PM prior to service time at the church. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Summer Rae,23, was born February 24, 2000, at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, Mississippi. She passed away July 11, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi with many family and friends at her bedside.

Full of life, Summer Rae announced her entrance into this world with a vigorous, loud cry - and this set the tone for the rest of her spirited 23 years on this earth. In her younger years, Summer Rae participated in many activities most young girls enjoy but her true passion involved working with and rescuing animals. At a very young age, Summer Rae felt an attachment to all animals. She is known for personally rescuing and finding appropriate placement for a countless number of animals in need of a forever home. Her dedication to this mission was unmatchable.

Summer Rae attended West Lauderdale from kindergarten through her senior year, graduating with Honors in May 2018. She was in numerous clubs and activities, but she found herself happiest when she enrolled in Future Farmers of America (FFA). Mr. Danny Johnson, FFA teacher at WLHS, helped her find her true calling when her class explored the cattle industry. February 2018 Summer Rae won Champion in the European Commercial Heifer division in Southwest District Livestock Show. She was smitten with this lifestyle. Dr. Tyson Pompelia and friends at Collinsville Veterinary Clinic continued to nurture her love and knowledge of all animals, large and small.

After high school, Summer Rae attended East Central Community College where she met many new life-long friends. In May 2020 she graduated with Associate Degree and began studies at Mississippi State University (MSU).

While at MSU Summer Rae followed her heart’s desire to focus on large animal studies. She excelled in classes and on May 12, 2023 graduated from MSU Department of Agriculture and Life Sciences with Bachelor’s Degree in Animal and Dairy Science. She had plans to pursue graduate studies in the fall.

While at MSU, she was a member of the MSU Livestock Judging Team traveling all over the United States. Summer Rae also participated in various research projects, but she was most proud of her work at Prairie Livestock, Incorporated (PLI) in West Point, Mississippi. She has been described as “A top-notch hand who loves riding pens. She could ride, rope, and work cattle with the best of them.” Summer Rae secured a full-time position with PLI after graduation. It was at PLI that Summer Rae met Johnny, her mischievous and ornery horse. There are many humorous stories about their love-hate relationship but ultimately, they had a very special bond.

When she wasn’t on a horse or working cattle, she enjoyed all types of hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Summer Rae is known for her very strong personality. She was tough as nails yet soft as satin. She was funny, fun-loving, and unafraid to live life to its fullest.

In the prime of her life, she met the loves of her life. Cole Stewart and Eli Stewart taught Summer Rae about true love, acceptance, and dedication. These three had plans to spend their lives together and conquer the world as a team.

The best decision Summer Rae made during her lifetime occurred when she was ten years old and she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was baptized by Brother Hal Bates at FBCC where her letter remained until transferred to Pine Forest Baptist Church in Collinsville, Mississippi. She lived a very spirited life and was known to be a comforter to others. Her fierceness was amazing. She was always thankful of her many blessings, and she was growing closer to Jesus every day. Now, she has received her forever cowgirl crown.

Summer Rae brought life to this world. In death, she continues to give life with her ultimate donation through the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA). Because of her selflessness, we are comforted.

Summer Rae is survived by her parents Keith and Kristy Ethridge and Paul and Bonnie Earley; Grandparents, Virginia White, Ray and Carol Ethridge; Brother Paul and Jackie Earley, and Kay Barrett; her siblings Jake Ethridge (Avery), Michael Earley (Carlee), Jessica Earley Scalisi (Austin), Kasey Owen (Scott), Karli Bartlett, Allie Ethridge, and Kyndal Ethridge. She leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents James White, Jean Foster, and Richard Barrett.

“May Jesus be seen in me in spite of me.”

