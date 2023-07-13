TSA has seized dozens of guns in 2023 in Mississippi alone

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The number one priority for airports nationwide is safety, and the Transportation Security Administration works hard to make that happen.

All commercial airports in the United States have TSA security checkpoints.

Requiring people to go through security procedures before allowing them on a plane, and this process sometimes takes some time. But during busy travel seasons, TSA is in full force, making sure people are getting through security as quickly as possible.

“We have approximately 60,000 plus employees across the nation. That’s TSA screeners, ok. And so the busy travel season right now, we’re in the middle of our one of our busy travel season. What we’ve done is that we hire up to ensure that we have the capacity that we need. To process the number of passengers. Over this past 4th of July holiday, TSA screened approximately 8,000,000 passengers across the four-day holiday,” said Federal Security Director with TSA in Mississippi, Kim Jackson.

TSA of Mississippi seized over 71 guns in 2022, and so far, in 2023, the administration has seized 55 guns in the state of Mississippi alone.

This makes you think it is illegal to travel with guns, but it is not.

TSA has certain procedures you must follow if you want to travel with a gun, but if you do not follow these guidelines, they will collect the gun and charge you with a federal offense.

“You can travel with a gun. Whether it be a short gun, pistol, or a long gun, there’s ways to do it. So if you go on the travel tips on TSA.GOV, it will tell you it would tell you the things you can do and cannot do and how to pack those particular items,” said Jackson.

