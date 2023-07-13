United Way of East Mississippi collects donations for ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The steady rainfall in the Meridian area on Thursday took a toll on collection efforts for the United Way of East Mississippi’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Lauderdale County.

United Way was originally set up to receive donations at the Uptown Mall and Raising Cane’s in the North Hills area.

United Way and Raising Cane’s wants to let the public know despite the rain they are still working to help kids in need get ready for the upcoming school year.

“So, today the rain has put a little bit of a damper on our plans. We had to close down our Uptown Mall location. We are still at Raising Canes, or we were earlier from 9 to 3, but the fundraiser is going on all day. We are still accepting school supplies as well at the United Way office. If you were not able to make it out because of the rain,” said Emma Grace Clark, the United Way summer intern.

“We’re doing an all-day fundraiser, so any food that’s purchased in our restaurant today, 15% of those sales go back and so you know the event stuff. The bus is 9 to 3, but really, it’s all day. Today we’re doing that fundraiser, so come through, we’re open until midnight tonight,” said Hank Holcomb, the Raising Cane’s Restaurant Partner.

Residents in the Clarke County area will have an opportunity to donate school supplies or school uniforms to the ‘Stuff the Bus’ event happening Wednesday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. At Los Totoptos.

