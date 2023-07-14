4-year-old boy gaining attention competing in national mullet competition

A 4-year-old boy named Daxton is gaining fans while competing in the USA Mullet Championship. (Source: KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPELTON, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - A child in North Dakota is quickly gaining attention for his style as he participates in a mullet championship with contestants across the county.

Daxton Stoner, 4, has become known as “DaxMan the Mullet Man” and his family says he has been working on his unique hairstyle since the age of two.

And now he’s entered the USA Mullet Championship.

“He’s DaxMan. He’s got a big personality. He’s caring. He’s loving, but he is who he is,” Daxton’s mother Carman Swenson said.

When he’s not tending to his hair, Daxton says he likes to cruise around on his bike and head to the lake in his free time.

In Daxton’s profile for the competition, his family says he’s become a symbol of bravery, individuality and fun.

To move onto the next round, and later hopefully win, Daxton’s family says he needs votes!

“There are 300 kids in his age group alone,” Daxton’s father Kelby Stoner said.

The first round of voting ends the night of July 17 with the next round for those who move on starting July 20.

Daxton’s mullet profile can be viewed online for voting and more information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
A large amount of rainfall caused problems early Thursday in Sumter County, flooding streets...
Flash flooding recedes in Sumter Co.
Meridian's Chick-fil-A celebrated the birthday and retirement of Lee Hartley.
Meridian Chick-fil-A honors outstanding employee
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
Flooding in Sumter County
Flood waters in Sumter County and York causing major road closures, water rescues

Latest News

The Mississippi State Department of Health begins the process for religious and medical...
Exemptions process for immunizations begins Monday
FILE - An Amber Alert in North Carolina was canceled Friday after the missing 3-year-old was...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl from North Carolina found safe in Texas; mother arrested
After several urine drug screenings at the emergency vet, Lily tested positive for...
Dog owner warns others after pet ingests meth, pot and Ritalin at the beach
Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Long Island architect charged in 3 of the Gilgo Beach serial killings