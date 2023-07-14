City of Meridian host work session to examine salaries in each department

By Christen Hyde
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian held another work session Thursday morning to discuss salaries for each of the departments throughout the municipality.

The city had the John C. Stennis Institute of Government and Community Development at Mississippi State University take a deeper look at salaries in all 34 departments and 180 job titles.

Matthew Peterson, the Research Associate with the institute, shared some suggestions with council members, the mayor, and the department managers within the city.

“Essentially, take a look at your folks who were paid way below the average and see if we can’t bump them up. I would primarily base it on the turnover rate. For example, if a department is having a lot of turnovers in a particular position, look at where the survey landed. If they’re probably significantly below the average, you’re going probably to want to give them a pay bump. If you want to try to retain more employees,” said Peterson.

The institute would be working as a consultant agency to help the City of Meridian improve salary wages across the board to combat turnover rates and do some reclassification of job titles.

