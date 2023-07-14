Exemptions process for immunizations begins Monday

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health begins the process for religious and medical exemptions on vaccinations for school-age children Monday, July 17.

Detailed information about required vaccinations is available at the MSDH website, along with the proper forms to be completed for any requested exemption.

The Department of Health issues medical exemptions when a Mississippi licensed pediatrician, family physician or internist completes the exemption form (Form 139-M) and submits it to the State Epidemiologist for review.

For a religious exemption, a parent or guardian will schedule an appointment at a county health department and submit Form 139-R. During the appointment, the parent or guardian will be required to watch a Vaccine Education Video and will have an opportunity to ask questions. HD staff will complete the Form 139-R and submit the completed form to the State Epidemiologist for review.

The State Epidemiologist will approve and issue exemptions when parents or guardians (religious) or physicians (medical) complete the required process and request form. The Form 122 providing documentation of the exemption will be provided to the parent or guardian, the physician (if applicable), and the school if that information is provided on the form.

