First Alert: the risk for flooding continue and now we add in the heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! Foggy skies will be over the area until 9am this morning. There is little to no visibility on the roads, so be sure to slow down and turn on your low beams so another car is able to identify you.

Rain will pick back up this afternoon and heavy downpours will quickly follow. Keep rain gear packed and use caution on the roads. There is a limited threat for Flash Flooding when storms move through this afternoon and evening. 1-3″ of rainfall is possible.

Multiple River Flood Warnings are in place until next week for Neshoba, Kemper, Sumter, and Choctaw county. NEVER drive through flooded streets! If you are in a low lying flood prone area reach out to your loved ones for an alternative place to go.

The heat is cranking up not only for today but through the weekend. There is a Heat Advisory in place from 11am-8pm and feels-like temperatures are up to 110 degrees. The heat will continue into next week with highs in the upper 90s, so remember to practice heat safety.

Check on your friends and family, it is important to know how to identify the signs of heat exhaustion just in case someone around you is experiencing heat related illness. Take frequent breaks if you work outside, and drink at least 32oz. of water per hour. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated through the day. Stay safe and have a fabulous Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.