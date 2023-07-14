Memorial services for Jeff Price will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Randy Price officiating. Burial will be held at Toomsuba Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jeff Price, age 69, of Toomsuba passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Ochsner Rush Health.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Sara “Jan” Price; children, Crystal Shelby (William), Jonathan Price (Kim), Jeremy Price (Ashley) and Jessica Griffin (Brad); grandchildren, Neely Butler (Justin), Jaelyn Price, Mason Price, Jonah Price, Chase Price, Levi Shelby, Colt Shelby, Madelyn Price, Brady Griffin, Amelia Griffin, Justin Latham (Jaylynn), Christian Moss, Zachary Gilbert and Zaden Painter; two great-grandchildren, Macie Butler and Jameson Latham; siblings, Luann Frey (Toby) and Alan Price (Janet); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by parents, Jesse “Buddy” and Emma Lou Price.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.

