Local agencies warn the community about fentanyl

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Marion Police Department began to see posts on social media and saw there were people making remarks about dollar bills being laced with fentanyl.

After seeing these posts, the Police Department wanted to make the community aware of the situation.

“Go into every business, let them know if they accept any money, use proper PPE gloves on. If something looks out of whack, different, strange, call 911, ask them to leave, just make sure the community knows what’s going on,” said Marion Police Corporal Jason Walker.

The Lauderdale County Emergency Agency said it has not had to respond to any calls dealing with fentanyl, but that does not mean that the lethal drug is not in our community.

LEMA is prepared for any situation and wants you to know the risks of coming in contact with the drug and how dangerous it is.

“And definitely, you do not want to touch this, move it. You don’t want to mess with it at all. Even getting this stuff airborne by moving it could cause bodily harm or either death from it. You know, fentanyl is a synthetic-made opioid. And it’s 100 times stronger than morphine. And just the amount (the size) of a couple of grains of salt could kill you,” said LEMA Director Odie Barrett.

According to the CDC, in 2022 alone, 109,680 people died from drug overdoses, and around 75,000 people died from synthetic opioids.

