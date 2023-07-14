Mr. Robert Palmer

Robert Palmer
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Robert Palmer will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Quitman with Bishop L. McGlothin officiating.  Mr. Palmer, 56, of Quitman, who died Friday, July 7, 2023 at his residence.  A visitation will be Friday, 14, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s Chapel, Quitman.

