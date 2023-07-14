Funeral services for Mrs. Sherron Denise Lewis will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Fifth Street Baptist Church with Pastor W.C. Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. Ms. Lewis, 54, of Meridian, who died Thursday, July 6, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be held Friday, July 14, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

