Funeral services for Mrs. Willie Cole will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 11:00 am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel with Rev. Eddie Lee Cole officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Cole, 74, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Regency Hospital of Meridian. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.