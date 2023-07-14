Ms. Theresa A. Knight

Theresa A. Knight
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Ms. Theresa A. Knight, age 61, of Meridian passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Queen City Nursing Center surrounded by her loving family. At this time, there will be no memorial services. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Knight is survived by her children, Barbara Furniss (Daniel), Starla Hibbard (Anthony Wright), Bryan Hibbard, Jr., Joseph Hibbard (Elizabeth), Athena Yates (Shawn), and Andrew Kirkland; grandchildren, Noah Furniss (Abby), Ethan Furniss, Lily McKinley, Caleb McKinley, Kai Hibbard, Eden Hibbard, Jewel Hibbard, Aurora Hibbard, Ian Hibbard, Oden Dees, Jasmyn Dees, Madison Yates, Joshua Yates, Avangelyne Yates, Raistlin Kirkland, Ai Kirkland; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Gladys James; two brothers; and one sister.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.



