Nalani Thompson crowned as 2023-2024 Choctaw Indian Princess

A new Choctaw Indian Princess was crowned on night one of the Choctaw Indian Fair.
A new Choctaw Indian Princess was crowned on night one of the Choctaw Indian Fair.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - A new Choctaw Indian Princess was crowned on night one of the Choctaw Indian Fair Wednesday.

14 Chahta Ohoyo (Choctaw women) competed for the crown but it was Nalani LuzMaria Thompson who is chosen as the 2023-2024 Choctaw Indian Princess. She was also selected by her fellow contestants as Miss Congeniality. Thompson will now serve as an ambassador for the Choctaw people.

During night two of the fair people had the opportunity to meet Thompson and get a signed princess card.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians said Thompson is the 16-year-old daughter of Desmond and Kelli Jones. She is from the Pearl River Community. She will be a senior at Neshoba Central High School in the Fall.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder
Don Hopkins with the Waynesboro Police Department says officers were called to the scene and...
Wayne Co. authorities searching for drive-by shooting suspect
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A large amount of rainfall caused problems early Thursday in Sumter County, flooding streets...
Flash flooding recedes in Sumter Co.

Latest News

City of Meridian hosted a work session to examine salaries in each department.
City of Meridian host work session to examine salaries in each department
United Way of East Mississippi collects donations for the ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Lauderdale...
United Way of East Mississippi collects donations for ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Lauderdale County
United Way of East Mississippi collects donations for ‘Stuff the Bus’ event in Lauderdale County
TSA
TSA has seized dozens of guns in 2023 in Mississippi alone