Picayune sting operation found 11 of 14 stores sold alcohol, vapes to minors

Over the last several weeks, investigators visited 14 Picayune shops with an undercover and underaged individual who tried to buy vapes or alcohol.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - To keep minors from purchasing tobacco, vape, and alcohol products, Picayune police are cracking down at the source.

Over the last several weeks, investigators visited 14 shops with an undercover and underaged individual who tried to buy vapes or alcohol. Out of the 14 stores targeted in the undercover operation, only three refused to sell.

Valero on Memorial Boulevard was one of the stores following the law. Madison Troglen works as a cashier at Valero and has a front row seat to the problem.

“Every day, there’s probably six or seven minors that come in here and try to buy from us. We have to ID them, and they’ll try every possible, little, ‘Oh, I forgot it,’ ‘I don’t have one, but I know this person,’” Troglen said.

“Sometimes we have 13-year-olds that come in here and try to get vapes or something, and I know that vapes aren’t good for you, especially younger people.”

Denise Mallyon and Stephanie McClendon work as cashiers at Mickey’s Quick Stop, another store that passed the test.

They say, “When you don’t have a valid ID, don’t expect to come in here at Mickey’s and expect to get anything that you’re not supposed to. It happens pretty often around here.”

And they have a message for other folks in their position.

“Take pride in your job, and do it right. It’s not worth a ticket. It’s not.”

Six cashiers were cited for selling vapes, while five others were cited for selling alcohol. Now those 11 sellers will have to answer for their actions in court.

“That doesn’t account for all of them in Picayune. Now we’ve got future plans to have everyone checked,” Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said.

Chief Quave said the undercover sting will continue until these illegal sales are no longer a problem in the community.

The Narcotics Division devised this operation after hearing concerns from parents, business owners, and even teachers saying kids in Picayune are drinking and smoking.

In a statement, the Picayune Police Department said, “We have been made aware that this was a problem and with 11 out of 14 not being in compliance, the problem is obvious.”

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword. I’m glad that it was successful, but also not glad that it was successful,” Chief Quave lamented. “We would’ve hoped to have been - in that kind of environment - only got a few, you know, instead of the majority.”

The third store refusing to sell to the minor was Keith’s Superstore at Exit Six.

For now, neither WLOX nor the police department are naming the businesses that did sell to the undercover minor. The individual cashiers were cited, and those businesses will be ticketed for any repeat offenses.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
A large amount of rainfall caused problems early Thursday in Sumter County, flooding streets...
Flash flooding recedes in Sumter Co.
Flooding in Sumter County
Flood waters in Sumter County and York causing major road closures, water rescues
Tommy Croft Jr. 35, has been charged with murder and grand larceny according to Meridian Police.
Man charged in Meridian murder
Flash flood warnings in the area extend past 3 p.m. Thursday.
Flooding on roads in Winston County, portion of Hwy. 14 closed

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Safety plan when stuck in traffic
Starting at 11am through tonight
First Alert: Risk for flooding continues and now we add in the heat
No threat to the U.S
Subtropical Storm Don formed early Friday morning
The World Health Organization says aspartame, found in many foods and drinks, might pose a...
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe