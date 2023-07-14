Salvation Army Meridian encourages public to donate to Family Thrift Store

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the summer vacation season begins to wind down, people may be starting to purge their closets to make room for new school clothes as the school year draws closer.

The Salvation Army is urging community members to donate gently used clothing, furniture, shoes, jewelry, household goods, appliances, and much more to the Family Thrift Store.

The money that comes in from purchases made in the store stays local and helps your neighbors in need have access to programs like the food pantry, youth activities, emotional care, and spiritual care offered at The Salvation Army.

Lt. Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer of the organization, said he encourages anyone in the service areas of Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba and Newton counties to give.

“I think one of the things that a lot of people don’t realize is that The Salvation Army Family store is all about supporting the community. We take donations of clothing, miscellaneous, shoes, and we also will do pickups of furniture, that’s good usable furniture, and the money that is raised from our family store goes back into the community through our social services program,” said Lt. Fisher.

People who donate will receive a tax receipt so they may claim that contribution when filing taxes.

Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

