Significant storm damages home of pioneering legislator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday night, State Representative Alyce Clarke had just laid out her clothes for church and said her prayers when wind and rain sent a huge old oak tree crashing down through the roof of her Jackson home.

The 83-year-old says when she finally got up the nerve to investigate the source of the frightening noise, she saw that the tree had destroyed a bedroom, laundry room, balcony, and game room, and that rain was coming into her kitchen. Later, she learned about damage to her neighbor’s home and car too - all from the same tree.

Clarke, the first African American female in the MS legislature, has announced her retirement and is winding down her last term after 37 years in office.

Renovations to her Jackson home had been nowhere on the agenda. But she feels grateful not to have been harmed.

“If you could see all the destruction and realize what could have happened,” she reflected Thursday evening. “God blessed me - I did not get a thing on me!”

Repairs to both properties will take at least six weeks, Clarke said.

