Subtropical Storm Don formed early Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fourth name has been marked off the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season list. Subtropical Storm Don is meandering in the central Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 50mph. It is moving north at 6mph, but is expected to turn south through the weekend.

Once Don takes a turn to the south, it will be heading into cooler water decreases the chance for further development. Even though Don is not expected to impact the U.S it is time important to have a plan in place for you and your family.

Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated throughout the season. Continue to gather flashlights, batteries, portable chargers, non-perishable food items, water, generators, and weather radios.

