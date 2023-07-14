Sustainability stations installed permanently at the Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Zoo has furthered its efforts in conservation by providing permanent sustainability stations.

In the past, Mardi Gras beads and other items have been accepted during certain times of the year for recycling or reuse.

But now beads, flip flops and even cell phones can be dropped off in the zoo’s gift shop,

The zoo said with the positive experience recycling items in the past, it decided to make the program permanent in order to keep conservation efforts flowing throughout the entire year.

“We had a response from the public and we started seeing that people do like to participate,” said Jeremy Cumpton,, Conservation, Reservation, and Wildlife director. “The teamwork we have here and coming together, working with our gift shop manage and working with all of the teammates in our sustainability team, deciding this is what we want and it’s been nice seeing it all come together.”

The zoo also is selling bracelets to donate profits to help conservation efforts in Mississippi and across the world.

Bracelets are $2 each and also can be purchased in the gift shop.

To drop off an item, visit the zoo during regular business hours and enter the gift shop.

Zoo admission fees are not required to drop off a donation.

