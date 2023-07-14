Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Beginning next Wednesday, people in our area will get a chance to see several displays that pay tribute to heroes.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, with over 58 thousand names on it, will be at the new East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park from July 20th through 24th. Visitors will also be able to see the Faces of the Fallen which is a tribute to the men and women of Mississippi lost in war, a 9/11 tribute, a memorial for the 13 lost in Afghanistan and the Wounded Spirit Memorial recognizing those that lost their battle to PTSD.

“As of this year since 9/11, we’ve lost about 54,000 to suicide,” said Mike Couch of the Strong Together Foundation. “That’s veterans and service members. We wanted to bring the wall here to create a visual that our service men and women are in crisis. We’ve got to do better than 22 a day is what we’re losing to suicide. We wanted to create an event to bring awareness to suicide.”

The traveling memorials are free and open to the public next Thursday through Monday at Veterans Park located by the Meridian Regional Airport.

