UWA hosts meet and greet with new head baseball coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The University of West Alabama (UWA) welcomed new head coach, Eric DuBose, at their baseball facility Thursday.

The program held a meet and greet open to staff and to the public to greet DuBose, and hear his plans for the upcoming season.

“We’re going to play hard. We’re going to do things the right way,” said DuBose. “This is Livingston, this is their baseball team. They love their baseball, and we want them to have something to come out and support and cheer for, and be proud of,” he finished.

DuBose is rejoining the UWA baseball staff, after a short stint with the team in the early 2000′s. Longtime head coach, Gary Rundles, stepped down from the position at the end of the 2022-23 season. Rundles was with the team for 23 years.

Shortly after DuBose left the team, he became the co-owner of East Coast Baseball in Columbus, MS. A baseball organization that brings young men closer to Christ through the game, with Christ being the central focus on and off the field.

When asked if he was looking to implement a similar mission in the UWA team as well, he responded, “well, absolutely.” DuBose continued, “I’m a man of faith, I want to continue that [mission] on and this is a platform for me to share it.”

UWA Athletic Director, Kent Partridge, also attended the meet and greet. He stated, “this is a guy who knows it, and can do it and can pass it along to our kids.. I can’t think of a better person to pass it on from what coach Rundles has done here.”

DuBose was a standout pitcher at Mississippi State University in the mid 90′s. He still holds the program’s records for strikeouts, with 428. DuBose was then drafted into the MLB by the Baltimore Orioles, where he played for four years.

“That is a generational talent right there.. a generational talent.” said Partridge.

Under coach Rundles, the UWA baseball team finished with a 21-26 overall record in the 2022-23 season. This was their best record since 2019, when they went an even 22-22.

After a few down-years in the program, DuBose is hoping that his expertise, experience, and faith will lead the Tigers to a winning season.

