104th birthday party in Meridian
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You can never be too old for a birthday party.
Helen Clark Thomas and her family proved that as they came together to celebrate her 104th birthday. When asked what her secret was to living such a long and
prosperous life, she said “god is just good to me”.
“I depend on the Lord. He’s mighty good to me. My parents tried to raise me right. I have tried to live a righteous life. I still love God and love my people. I love them all.”
said Thomas.
Helen Thomas, WTOK wishes you a happy birthday and many more.
