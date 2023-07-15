104th birthday party in Meridian

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You can never be too old for a birthday party.

Helen Clark Thomas and her family proved that as they came together to celebrate her 104th birthday. When asked what her secret was to living such a long and

prosperous life, she said “god is just good to me”.

“I depend on the Lord. He’s mighty good to me. My parents tried to raise me right. I have tried to live a righteous life. I still love God and love my people. I love them all.”

said Thomas.

Helen Thomas, WTOK wishes you a happy birthday and many more.

