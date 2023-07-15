Choctaw Indian Fair “Iron Warrior” competition

The annual Choctaw Indian Fair hosts a three day "Iron Warrior" competition.
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Choctaw Indian Fair festivities are winding down this weekend, including the “Iron Warrior” competition.

The three-day competition is open to all adults who may want to compete in the series of obstacles. Each obstacle is strength and agility based, with the final one- pulling a pickup truck attached to a rope with nothing but pure muscle, being the hardest.

There are two heats, a men’s competition and a women’s. The main goal is to get through the course with the fastest time. The top five times from each day qualify those competitors to compete the following day, with the final day of competition awarding a 600 dollar cash prize. If new competitors want to join in on the final days but did not compete the day prior, they can pay a small fee to enter the competition.

“Last year I prepared by staying in the gym,” said two-year competitor Sarah Williams. “Stickball practice was all the training I needed this year.”

Williams finished in third place in the women’s competition on day two of the competition, with a final time of one minute and 22 seconds. The first place time to beat was one minute and nine seconds.

The competition will wrap up on Saturday, July 14th, the final day of the Choctaw Indian Fair.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
A large amount of rainfall caused problems early Thursday in Sumter County, flooding streets...
Flash flooding recedes in Sumter Co.
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
Meridian's Chick-fil-A celebrated the birthday and retirement of Lee Hartley.
Meridian Chick-fil-A honors outstanding employee
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

FILE - U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas displays her gold medal during the artistic gymnastics...
Gymnast Gabby Douglas says she is aiming for the 2024 Olympics
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
Former Canton track coach indicted for sexually assaulting a minor
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events