Choctaw Indian Fair “Iron Warrior” competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The annual Choctaw Indian Fair festivities are winding down this weekend, including the “Iron Warrior” competition.

The three-day competition is open to all adults who may want to compete in the series of obstacles. Each obstacle is strength and agility based, with the final one- pulling a pickup truck attached to a rope with nothing but pure muscle, being the hardest.

There are two heats, a men’s competition and a women’s. The main goal is to get through the course with the fastest time. The top five times from each day qualify those competitors to compete the following day, with the final day of competition awarding a 600 dollar cash prize. If new competitors want to join in on the final days but did not compete the day prior, they can pay a small fee to enter the competition.

“Last year I prepared by staying in the gym,” said two-year competitor Sarah Williams. “Stickball practice was all the training I needed this year.”

Williams finished in third place in the women’s competition on day two of the competition, with a final time of one minute and 22 seconds. The first place time to beat was one minute and nine seconds.

The competition will wrap up on Saturday, July 14th, the final day of the Choctaw Indian Fair.

