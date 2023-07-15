FIRST ALERT: Heat continues to plague us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had plenty of rain this past week and sadly we do have a chance for storms to develop today. Thankfully the chance is very low as it looks to stay very isolated within east Mississippi and western Alabama.

Sunday there is another chance for storms to develop but the chances remained scattered.

When it’s not raining, we will be very toasty as humidity will bring our feel-like temperatures around 105 degrees. Make sure you practice heat safety for the rest of this weekend and into the rest of next week as well. Heat exhaustion can occur with temperatures this high so make sure you take extra caution.

Make sure you grab your rain gear just in case.

Tracking the Tropics:

Don is forecasted to stay out in the Atlantic for the next several days and looks to stay far away from the continental United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.