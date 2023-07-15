FIRST ALERT: Heat continues to plague us

When it’s not raining, we will be very toasty as humidity will bring our feel-like temperatures...
When it’s not raining, we will be very toasty as humidity will bring our feel-like temperatures around 105 degrees.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have had plenty of rain this past week and sadly we do have a chance for storms to develop today. Thankfully the chance is very low as it looks to stay very isolated within east Mississippi and western Alabama.

Sunday there is another chance for storms to develop but the chances remained scattered.

When it’s not raining, we will be very toasty as humidity will bring our feel-like temperatures around 105 degrees. Make sure you practice heat safety for the rest of this weekend and into the rest of next week as well. Heat exhaustion can occur with temperatures this high so make sure you take extra caution.

Make sure you grab your rain gear just in case.

Tracking the Tropics:

Don is forecasted to stay out in the Atlantic for the next several days and looks to stay far away from the continental United States.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
Former Canton track coach indicted for sexually assaulting a minor
Marion PD warns community about fentanyl
Local agencies warn the community about fentanyl

Latest News

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Helen Clark Thomas celebrates her 104th birthday at the Meridian Children's Museum.
104th birthday party in Meridian
Night 2 of DYW Preliminary Competition
Night two of DYW Preliminary Competition
A small plane took flight from Interstate 10 in Suwannee County on Friday after the pilot made...
Video shows plane taking off from highway after pilot forced to make emergency landing