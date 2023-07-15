FIRST ALERT: Plan on a HOT weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a soggy week, we’ll also have to watch out for showers and storms this weekend. However, it won’t be a wash-out. Saturday, showers and storms will be more hit & miss due to a bit of a cap (or lid) on the atmosphere. Yet, for the storms that do manage to form, they’ll bring heavy rain with gusty winds. Localized flooding will also remain possible as the ground is already saturated. Sunday, the storm coverage is expected to be a bit more scattered. So, keep an umbrella with you all weekend.

FIRST ALERT

Although the weekend won’t be a wash-out, it WILL be HOT. Heat alerts are in effect as heat indices are expected to climb above 105 degrees since it’s so humid. Actual highs will be seasonable in the low 90s. So, make sure to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

As for heat, it’ll actually get worse next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) builds back in over our area. Actual highs most of next week will reach the mid-upper 90s with dew points staying in the 70s. So, plan on dangerous heat indices next week that could reach 110 degrees or hotter. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Don formed in the Atlantic. It’s no threat to the U.S., but you can get more info on it here: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

