FIRST ALERT: Plan on a HOT weekend

Heat Alerts in Effect for Saturday
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a soggy week, we’ll also have to watch out for showers and storms this weekend. However, it won’t be a wash-out. Saturday, showers and storms will be more hit & miss due to a bit of a cap (or lid) on the atmosphere. Yet, for the storms that do manage to form, they’ll bring heavy rain with gusty winds. Localized flooding will also remain possible as the ground is already saturated. Sunday, the storm coverage is expected to be a bit more scattered. So, keep an umbrella with you all weekend.

FIRST ALERT

Although the weekend won’t be a wash-out, it WILL be HOT. Heat alerts are in effect as heat indices are expected to climb above 105 degrees since it’s so humid. Actual highs will be seasonable in the low 90s. So, make sure to practice heat safety: https://www.weather.gov/grb/heat

As for heat, it’ll actually get worse next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure (or heat dome) builds back in over our area. Actual highs most of next week will reach the mid-upper 90s with dew points staying in the 70s. So, plan on dangerous heat indices next week that could reach 110 degrees or hotter. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Don formed in the Atlantic. It’s no threat to the U.S., but you can get more info on it here: https://www.wtok.com/weather/hurricane/

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
A large amount of rainfall caused problems early Thursday in Sumter County, flooding streets...
Flash flooding recedes in Sumter Co.
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
Meridian's Chick-fil-A celebrated the birthday and retirement of Lee Hartley.
Meridian Chick-fil-A honors outstanding employee
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - July 14th, 2023
Starting at 11am through tonight
First Alert: Risk for flooding continues and now we add in the heat
No threat to the U.S
Subtropical Storm Don formed early Friday morning
Significant storm damage destroys home of pioneering legislator
Significant storm damages home of pioneering legislator