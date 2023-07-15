Neighbors of missing Hoover girl hold vigil, rally around family

Neighbors say they’re trying to support Carlee Russell’s family and each other, while also doing what they can to make sure she’s found safe.
Vigil for Carlee Russell as search continues
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Carlee Russell’s neighborhood is rallying around her family as well as each other, some neighbors taking part in a vigil Friday afternoon.

“Its just the only thing I could think to do,” says neighbor Anna Parker, who organized the vigil. “I mean, what else is there to do? I know there’s a lot of people out there searching for her, I feel like this is the first place we needed to do is just come before the lord, you know prayer is what I can do, I may not be able to, I might not be able to get out there and search for her but I can do that.”

Neighbors rallied around each other, praying for a girl they say often babysits many of the children in the neighborhood.

For one father, the situation surrounding the disappearance hit too close to home.

“My daughter just graduated nursing school, she drives that road regularly,” says neighbor Gregg Danielson. “We know she would stop in a heartbeat if she saw a toddler walking along the side of the road. I mean, it’s just human nature.”

Danielson says tonight, he’s hugging his daughter a little closer, while also keeping his neighbors in his thoughts.

“It could be me just as easily as it could be Carlos, and my heart goes out to the Russells and what they’re dealing with right now,” Danielson says.

For Carlee’s neighbors, the vigil isn’t the end of their efforts to bring her home. Another neighbor printed several flyers out for everyone to post around the area in hopes of keeping Carlee’s story alive until she’s back home safe.

“This is what’s happening in our world, and we’re crazy to think it isn’t happening at our front door,” says neighbor Rebecca McCalman. “It’s situations like this that bring awareness to everyone; as a society we need to be out there educating their community. This thing happening to children needs to be at the forefront of everything.”

