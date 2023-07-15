New Disney pony born to pull Cinderella’s carriage

Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!
Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!(Twitter/Disney Parks)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney World is celebrating an exciting new arrival!

A female white Shetland pony was born Tuesday morning at the Tri-Circle-D Ranch at the Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground in Bay Lake, Florida.

The foal joins her big sister Lilly, also a white Shetland, who arrived in 2019 and is named after Walt Disney’s wife.

The new pony, like Lilly, will begin training at the ranch when she is 2 years old.

The hope is that one day she will help pull Cinderella’s pumpkin coach for Disney’s fairytale weddings and parades at the Magic Kingdom Park in Walt Disney World Resort.

Lilly and her sister are following in the hoof steps of their parents, Lady and Ferdinand, who both served on Cinderella’s horse team.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie Erickson treated herself to a new John Deere tractor for her 97th birthday.
Woman treats herself to John Deere tractor for 97th birthday
A large amount of rainfall caused problems early Thursday in Sumter County, flooding streets...
Flash flooding recedes in Sumter Co.
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says
Meridian's Chick-fil-A celebrated the birthday and retirement of Lee Hartley.
Meridian Chick-fil-A honors outstanding employee

Latest News

Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
1 officer killed, 2 others critically injured after shooting in Fargo, North Dakota
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.
Older brother of 12-year-old shooting victim pleads not guilty to firearms charges
Rex Heuermann was charged Friday with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber...
New York serial killings suspect arrested, pleads not guilty