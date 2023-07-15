Night two of DYW Preliminary Competition
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Preliminary competition for this year’s Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi program wrapped up tonight.
The Sapphire Group took to the stage to perform their talents, while the Diamond Group competed in self-expression and fitness. At the conclusion of tonight’s program, preliminary awards were handed out for scholastic, talent, fitness, and self-expression.
Congratulations to the preliminary competition winners in the following categories:
Fitness: Kershlyn Tadlock – Pascagoula
Emma Grace Markham – Hinds County
Averie Gundy – Choctaw County
Aleah McMullan – Newton County.
Talent: Ava Parker – Clarke County
Phenly Oldmixon – Pearl River County
Emma Grace Markham – Hinds County
Maddie Hall – North Rankin County
Self-Expression: Emma Grace Markham – Hinds County
Iris Xue – Desoto County
Averie Gundy – Choctaw County
Claire Wood - Greene County
Scholastic: Kameryn Bardwell – East Jackson County
Presley Rounsaville – Petal
Ashley Sudduth – Lafayette County
Phenly Oldmixon – Pearl River County
Be Your Best Self Award: Taylor Griffin – West Jackson County
Competition wraps up tomorrow night as the top 10 take to the stage to compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024.
