Night two of DYW Preliminary Competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Preliminary competition for this year’s Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi program wrapped up tonight.

The Sapphire Group took to the stage to perform their talents, while the Diamond Group competed in self-expression and fitness. At the conclusion of tonight’s program, preliminary awards were handed out for scholastic, talent, fitness, and self-expression.

Congratulations to the preliminary competition winners in the following categories:

Fitness: Kershlyn Tadlock – Pascagoula

Emma Grace Markham – Hinds County

Averie Gundy – Choctaw County

Aleah McMullan – Newton County.

Talent: Ava Parker – Clarke County

Phenly Oldmixon – Pearl River County

Emma Grace Markham – Hinds County

Maddie Hall – North Rankin County

Self-Expression: Emma Grace Markham – Hinds County

Iris Xue – Desoto County

Averie Gundy – Choctaw County

Claire Wood - Greene County

Scholastic: Kameryn Bardwell – East Jackson County

Presley Rounsaville – Petal

Ashley Sudduth – Lafayette County

Phenly Oldmixon – Pearl River County

Be Your Best Self Award: Taylor Griffin – West Jackson County

Competition wraps up tomorrow night as the top 10 take to the stage to compete for the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Mississippi for 2024.

