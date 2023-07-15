Summer Slam tennis tournament in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United States Tennis Association (USTA) hosted a tennis tournament at Northeast Park Tennis Center in Meridian July 14th-15th for competitors of all ages.

Northeast Park Tennis Center is just one of two public tennis courts in Meridian. The USTA Summer Slam tournament saw 56 competitors. The sport has grown in popularity over the last couple of years in the area.

“Usually it’s local talent that comes out. people from around Lauderdale county,” said Dquante Evans, a local competitor.

Evans played tennis at Meridian Community College for two years. He says local tournaments, such as this one, have grown the tennis community and level of competition in Lauderdale county.

The USTA tennis tournaments are a way of setting up competitive matches with others in the area, without needing to be affiliated with a team.

“It’s just a great way for us to come out here to mingle with local people, network, things of that nature. Also, have fun,” said Evans.

